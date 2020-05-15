TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 11,855.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,633 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.5% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.30. 9,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,717. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $63.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.46.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.