TD Capital Management LLC Has $10.79 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

TD Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.0% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $10,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,578. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.40. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

