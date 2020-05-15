TD Capital Management LLC Has $17.98 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of TD Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.24. 831,169 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85.

