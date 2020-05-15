TD Capital Management LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

TD Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 75.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 33,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,413. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92 and a beta of -0.09. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $151.16 and a 1 year high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.83.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.92%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

