TD Capital Management LLC Sells 15,756 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TD Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of TD Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.15. 184,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,568. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.60.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

