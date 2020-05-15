Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 33,241 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, Director James Richard Perry bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 109,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.72.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.60%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

