Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,119,204,000 after purchasing an additional 283,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,177,000 after purchasing an additional 27,118 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $468,494,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,010,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,780,000 after purchasing an additional 106,855 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,877,000 after purchasing an additional 78,927 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.73.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

