Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 113.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $13,397,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 225.0% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.96.

NYSE:BURL opened at $166.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.47. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.