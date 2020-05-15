Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.43 Million Stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,550 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Voya Financial worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOYA. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 32.8% during the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 42.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 285,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the period.

NYSE VOYA opened at $40.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.38. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.11.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

