Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,110 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.13% of Eaton Vance worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 220,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EV. Citigroup dropped their price target on Eaton Vance from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.43.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.46. Eaton Vance Corp has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.29% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Eaton Vance’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

