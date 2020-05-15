Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 57,494 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after purchasing an additional 418,905 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after purchasing an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after purchasing an additional 130,711 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

GS opened at $174.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $208.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

