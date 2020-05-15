Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 253,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 12th. HSBC lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.10 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Schlumberger stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $41.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

