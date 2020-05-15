Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,823 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 1 year low of $55.17 and a 1 year high of $98.08.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

