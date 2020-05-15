Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $160.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $336.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.17.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.49 per share, with a total value of $174,490.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

