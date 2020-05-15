Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 393,429 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,339,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 393,429 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.17% of Marathon Oil worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Marathon Oil by 264.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 80.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 900,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 401,389 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 326,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 61.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,169.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,895.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

Shares of MRO opened at $5.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.