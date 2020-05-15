Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 74,206 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,206 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,965 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,042 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered Extra Space Storage from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

EXR opened at $84.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock worth $16,038,660. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

