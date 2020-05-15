Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tecogen (NASDAQ:TGEN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tecogen had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%.

Shares of Tecogen stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 1,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.78. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

TGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Tecogen in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Products and Services and Energy Production. The company offers InVerde e+, a cogeneration product that provides electricity and hot water; TECOGEN cogeneration systems for producing hot water; TECOCHILL air-conditioning and refrigeration chillers; and water heaters under the Ilios brand name, as well as emissions control technology under Ultera brand name.

