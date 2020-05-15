TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TELA shares. JMP Securities cut their target price on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.97. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,911. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 9.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. TELA Bio has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34. The company has a market cap of $141.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in TELA Bio by 1,601.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 405,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 381,676 shares during the last quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. boosted its stake in TELA Bio by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,074,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $2,609,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $1,419,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $324,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

