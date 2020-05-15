Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) to post $220.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $224.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $215.72 million. Teladoc Health posted sales of $130.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $841.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.18 million to $889.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $908.50 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teladoc Health.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.54.

TDOC stock opened at $179.54 on Friday. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $53.46 and a 52 week high of $203.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -132.99 and a beta of 0.44.

In related news, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 22,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.82, for a total value of $3,763,673.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 208,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,286,838. 3.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,025 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teladoc Health (TDOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.