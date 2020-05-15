TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TLTZY. DNB Markets cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nordea Equity Research upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of TLTZY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,313. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

