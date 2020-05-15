Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 64,846 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Teledyne Technologies worth $18,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $2,641,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,791,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,368 shares of company stock worth $20,084,745. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

TDY opened at $314.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $784.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.00 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

