Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Teleflex worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after purchasing an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $216,390,000 after purchasing an additional 237,080 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 12,461.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 175,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,916,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at $338,571.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,443 shares of company stock worth $810,601. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.40.

TFX opened at $337.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.99. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.92.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

