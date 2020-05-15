Telefonica Brasil (VIV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Telefonica Brasil (NYSE: VIV):

5/11/2020 – Telefonica Brasil had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $11.00 to $10.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Telefonica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/1/2020 – Telefonica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2020 – Telefonica Brasil was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/22/2020 – Telefonica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/1/2020 – Telefonica Brasil was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

VIV stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.25. Telefonica Brasil SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.2348 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 16,849 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefonica Brasil by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 601,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 147,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,711,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after buying an additional 143,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

