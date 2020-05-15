Tellor Market Cap Reaches $6.11 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $5.28 or 0.00055014 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a total market cap of $6.11 million and $54.21 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.13 or 0.01992696 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00084762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00168268 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00039411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,249,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,158,381 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

