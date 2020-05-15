TELUS (NYSE:TU) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.50 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

NYSE TU traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. TELUS has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $18.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.09%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

