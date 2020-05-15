Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) Holdings Boosted by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TEI) by 186.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 406,008 shares during the quarter. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund makes up approximately 1.8% of Matisse Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund were worth $4,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEI. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 375.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TEI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.38. The stock had a trading volume of 185,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,688. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $10.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

