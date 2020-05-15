TENA Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,036.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. TENA has a total market capitalization of $59,849.34 and approximately $1,036.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENA has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One TENA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges including LBank and CPDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.67 or 0.02011201 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00085160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00168798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00039371 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000160 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol. TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol.

TENA Token Trading

TENA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the exchanges listed above.

