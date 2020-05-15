TenX (PAY) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.99 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TenX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Vebitcoin, COSS, Bittrex and Neraex. TenX has a market capitalization of $6.99 million and $5.03 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.96 or 0.02001096 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00084848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168009 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX’s launch date was June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,712,127 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Upbit, Liqui, BitBay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cryptopia, Livecoin, OKEx, Bittrex, Bit-Z, COSS, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, BigONE, Coinrail, Cobinhood, Neraex, Gate.io, Bithumb, Kucoin, IDEX, Vebitcoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

