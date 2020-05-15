Terra Hits Market Cap of $53.04 Million (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Terra has a total market capitalization of $53.04 million and $2.21 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001966 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone, GDAC, Upbit and Bittrex. During the last week, Terra has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.02009081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00085107 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00168958 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00039286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Terra

Terra’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official website is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

Terra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, GDAC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

