TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

TERUMO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TERUMO CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker forecasts that the company will earn $1.02 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TERUMO CORP/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Shares of TRUMY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.81. 33,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.23. TERUMO CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. It provides products for use in cardiothoracic surgery, interventional procedure, and medicine transfusion. The company offers vascular intervention devices, such as introducer sheathes, guide wires, angiographic catheters, and radial artery compression devices; therapeutic devices; and intravascular imaging systems, including optical frequency domain imaging and intravascular ultrasound systems.

