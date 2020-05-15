Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 29,551 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tesla worth $92,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 200 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.51, for a total transaction of $158,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,765.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,811 shares of company stock worth $78,759,954. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.35.

Tesla stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $803.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,968,520. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.96. The stock has a market cap of $148.76 billion, a PE ratio of -901.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

