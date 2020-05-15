Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) PT Raised to $27.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $24.50 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 103.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 2,452,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Capstone Asset Management Company grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 14,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Russell Frank Co grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Frank Co now owns 25,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 416,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,566,000 after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.