Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) is Gs Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Gs Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 5.5% of Gs Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $108.24. 7,237,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,575,714. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.