Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,542,000 after buying an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after buying an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.83. 442,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,568,931. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.83 and its 200-day moving average is $118.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

