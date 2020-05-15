TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. 1,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,108. The company has a market capitalization of $89.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.89. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $5.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

In other news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 5,581 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $26,342.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,333 shares of company stock valued at $54,726.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

