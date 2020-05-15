The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 68,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.80. The9 has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

The9 Company Profile

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

