THEKEY (TKY) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,205.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. One THEKEY token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, LBank and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $6,205.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC.

THEKEY Token Profile

TKY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling THEKEY

THEKEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.