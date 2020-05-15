Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $51,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,701,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $340.98. 519,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

