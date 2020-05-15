Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Lessened by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.1% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,791,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,571. The company has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $313.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

