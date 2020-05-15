ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Earnings Results

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($1.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 176.16%.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.33. The stock had a trading volume of 501,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,784. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.57.

THMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

