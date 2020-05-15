THORChain Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001117 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market cap of $16.69 million and $183,056.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.02005440 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00169741 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

THORChain Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,432,088 tokens. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

Buying and Selling THORChain

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

