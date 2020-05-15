Thore Cash (TCH) Hits Market Capitalization of $39,830.09

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Thore Cash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. Thore Cash has a market cap of $39,830.09 and approximately $50,354.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00459932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003114 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005285 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003023 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Thore Cash

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Thore Cash Token Trading

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

