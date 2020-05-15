ThoreNext (THX) Price Down 57.3% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 15th. In the last week, ThoreNext has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00008159 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. ThoreNext has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $2,587.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.08 or 0.02009450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00169753 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00039247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About ThoreNext

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,652,254 tokens. ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork. The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin. The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling ThoreNext

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

