Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 113.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $276,863.45 and $2,214.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043176 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.68 or 0.03482522 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030976 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004458 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico.

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

