ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 3.60

News articles about ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) have trended very positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. ThyssenKrupp earned a news sentiment score of 3.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted ThyssenKrupp’s score:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ThyssenKrupp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.14. ThyssenKrupp has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $10.51.

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

