Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,996,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2,120.2% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 54.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,810,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,257,906. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $283.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.90.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

