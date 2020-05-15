Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 227,184 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 100.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,184 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,659,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 700,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 541,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 237,740 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in Williams Companies by 245.8% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 33,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,867,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,029,000 after buying an additional 289,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.76. 8,046,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,636,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.25. Williams Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

