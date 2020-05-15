Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 6,798 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $160,969,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,281,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 106,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,202,000 after buying an additional 146,501 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,735,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,555,000.

IVW stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,493. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.93 and its 200-day moving average is $187.33.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

