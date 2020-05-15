Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,480,000. Prologis comprises 1.6% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 2,250.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,555. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.