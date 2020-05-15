Tiedemann Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 326.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,523 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Sempra Energy news, VP Dennis V. Arriola purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.20. 2,830,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,896,322. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.80.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

